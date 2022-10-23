Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive.

The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.

Deputies did not get anyone to answer the door at the home, but they did find what looked like a freshly dug grave on the property.

According to the JCSO, a trained cadaver dog was brought to the scene and alerted deputies to the presence of human remains.

After obtaining a search warrant, the JCSO says the grave was opened and what appeared to be a body was exhumed.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detectives are conducting an investigation while the Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

