13-year-old injured in shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 13-year-old was shot in Center Point on October 23, 2022.

At 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to a scene in the 1600 block of 4th Place NW. There, they found the teenager injured from the shooting. The child was taken to the hospital with what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the shots were fired into a home from a car which left the scene.

So far, no word on if any suspects are in custody. If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

