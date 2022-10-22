LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac Escalade. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rolls-Royce is ready to join the electric car market.

The British luxury car brand is starting production on a two-door fully electric Spectre next year.

The massive car is longer than a Cadillac Escalade and will offer a “starlight headliner” feature that fills the cabin with 5,800 “stars.”

According to the company, this Rolls-Royce will have the widest grille ever seen on one of its models but is the most aerodynamic yet.

The 557-horsepower car will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds and drive about 260 miles before needing to recharge.

Rolls-Royce expects the first customer Spectre cars to be delivered in late 2023.

The brand says it will be fully electric by 2030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New B'ham space to open as food court for food trucks
New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking
Questions over the future of the Oak Mountain amphitheatre after a Jefferson County...
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car