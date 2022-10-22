LawCall
Investigations into Hewitt-Trussville High and Middle school threats continue

Trussville Police explain school threat investigation process
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve reported that the Trussville City School District is dealing with several school threats this semester. Most recently, a middle and high school student each suspended after police said they made verbal threats.

Trussville Police say school resource officers at Hewitt-Trussville Middle and High Schools notified them of the verbal threats this week. Lt. Clint Riner said both students were suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing with the Trussville City School Board.

Now Trussville Police are investigating, using evidence like witness statements and videos to get to the bottom of the threats.

Riner says it’s difficult to know anyone’s intent when they make a threat, which is why they must take every one seriously. You can never be too careful so the lieutenant is encouraging parents to warn their students.

“It’s just best for parents to sit down and talk with their children and let them know the seriousness,” said Lt. Riner. “Even if it is a joke, it’s very serious to the school system and it’s very serious to the police department and they could face criminal charges in Jefferson County Family Court.”

Lt. Riner says charges could range from a misdemeanor all the way up to a felony but at this point, neither student has been charged. He says police will share what they’ve found with the family court soon.

