BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite some passing clouds at times today, we are still looking bone dry on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite & Radar this evening. After sunset, temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening, so wouldn’t hurt to have a light jacket on before you embark on any Saturday evening plans. Otherwise, the weather will stay tranquil this evening under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off seasonably near 50 for Sunday morning with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s again under a mostly sunny sky for Sunday afternoon.

The last full week of October will start off on the dry side. Lows will fall to the 50s again on Monday morning then rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon hours. Winds out of the southeast will help keep the warming trend in place for Monday into Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT: Staying pleasant & dry for the rest of the weekend (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: Another cold front will move through the Southeast on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and a few storms along with it. There is some uncertainty on whether we would end up seeing any strong storms with this system. Right now, confidence is low, so make sure you are checking in on the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. Tuesday will start off more humid and milder with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers will likely move in later into the afternoon and evening hours, so plan for the possibility of wet weather Tuesday evening at least. We don’t expect a washout though with rainfall totals less than half an inch. Any lingering showers should move out by Wednesday morning with some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. The incoming system will also put us on the breezy side for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and top out in the upper 60s and low 70s for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will turn dry again, the cold front won’t make us significantly chillier. Lows Thursday will fall to the upper 40s with highs in the low 70s under a sunny sky. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with lows near 50 and highs in the mid 60s.

We have been seeing hints of the possibility of another storm system coming through for Halloween Weekend that could bring a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Still plenty of time to iron out the details, but wanted to give you a First Alert for the possibility of wet weather at least.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has a low chance of tropical development over the next several days as it drifts toward the Western Atlantic. No immediate concerns for the U.S. at this time though.

