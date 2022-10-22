FIRST ALERT: Slightly warmer today, clear skies all weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure responsible for our clear skies will drift slowly east today allowing for a shift to a more southerly wind flow. The moisture will begin increasing West Alabama with drier air persisting over the east but overall dry air will remain in place.

WBRC Saturday weather forecast, 10/22/22 (WBRC)

The high will remain over the Appalachians tomorrow and Monday ahead of strong storm system moving across the Plains. The system will weaken somewhat as it moves east but until it reaches the Southeast dry conditions will continue with cool mornings and warm afternoons. An area of low pressure ahead of the approaching front will approach the region by Tuesday helping bring a stronger southerly wind flow across the Southeast.

A band of showers and even a few thunderstorms may be associated with a cold front moving through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. The system is still expected to exit quickly and dry conditions will likely return by Thursday and going into week’s end.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, a small, non-tropical area of low pressure located a little over 1,200 miles east of Bermuda is producing limited shower activity. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development during the next few days, the low could still acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the subtropical Atlantic. By the middle part of next week, further development appears unlikely while the system moves northwestward over cooler waters of the northwestern Atlantic and encounters stronger upper-level winds. The National Hurricane Center says there is only a 20% chance for development with this system over the next five days.

Finally, if you’re going to Tuscaloosa for The University of Alabama’s Homecoming Parade expect sunshine and warm temperatures ranging from 70-75 degrees. The parade starts at noon.

