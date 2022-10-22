Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.

According to ALEA, the driver, Adeline Morris, was fatally injured when her car overturned and landed in a creek. ALEA says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

ALEA is continuing to investigate this crash.

