Cold weather a welcome change for farmers

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Although cold weather can be hard to bear sometimes, it’s fundamental for crop growth.

Cold weather is a good thing for crops like peaches and strawberries and farmers are enjoying the cold snap, especially in the off season.

Colby Jones, co-owner of Durbin Farmer’s Market, said the cold weather helps with bugs and knocks out the pests.

“This last week, with this cool weather that came through, you noticed there really weren’t a lot of mosquitos, flies and things like that,” Jones said. “Now you’ve got this little heat wave coming back through, so you are going to start seeing them again.”

Cold temperatures also help give the peaches time to rest and get ready for the next spring and summer seasons. At the Durbin Farmers Market, peaches and strawberries are their bestselling items, especially during the spring.

Although temperatures are starting to drop, October is causing some other struggles for farmers.

“The main thing that’s been bothering a lot of farmers during this time of the year has been it’s dry,” Jones said. “October tends to be on of your driest months.”

When spring rolls around that’s when farmers start to worry about crop growth, but as of right now they are doing just fine.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

