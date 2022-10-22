LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula factory

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A census bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.

Abbott said it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new factory.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking
Chapel Hill Pkwy Drug Arrest
Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
An ongoing fentanyl crisis is why the Jefferson County Department of Health is bringing back...
JCDH relaunches naloxone training and pushes fentanyl testing strips as opioid crisis worsens
Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share.
Cold weather a welcome change for farmers
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief