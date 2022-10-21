WBRC FOX6 News Sponsors Katztoberfest 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, invites you to join us at Katzoberfest on October 27 from 5-9 p.m. at Cahaba Brewery. WBRC will serve as a sponsor for the fourth annual Oktoberfest style fundraiser benefiting Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue.

Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue has served in Jefferson and Shelby County for the last six years providing stray and injured animals a safe and loving environment in the community. The family-friendly event will feature live music from Margeaux & the Cats Meow, Octoberfest food from The Current at Cahaba, vendors, raffles, and plenty of Cahaba brews. Money will be raised by selling event t-shirts for only $25 which include a ticket for a pint glass and a koozie from Cahaba Brewery the night of the event.

In support of her favorite kitty cat rescue, WBRC’s Meteorologist, Jill Gilardi, will be attending the event to bid her final goodbyes as she finishes her last day with the station on October 28.

“Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue go above and beyond for community cats in the greater Birmingham area,” said Jill. “Their time and dedication to these sweet kitties is immeasurable and they deserve all of our support! Personally, getting to know members of KKH, I can’t say enough kind things about them and the organization.”

It is bittersweet to say goodbye to Jill, but WBRC is excited to support her and watch her next chapter unfold. If you are attending this fundraiser, please stop by and wish Jill well before she leaves Birmingham.

