Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets.

We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital. No suspects are in custody.

This happened at 7:30 p.m. on October 20 on 1th Street, in the University Downs area, near Wendy’s and Cook-Out.

Just minutes later, a major police presence, three ambulances, a fire truck and a police helicopter hovered above. At one point, our camera captured one of the two victims being wheeled out of Wendy’s. A restaurant employee told WBRC on the scene the man staggered inside after he was shot in the arm.

We spoke with Noah Edge who lives near the scene. Edge didn’t see what happened, but heard everything.

“At least from five to eight of them [shots] and that’s conservative. I mean if I were to just say, maybe ten. I would say this happens quite a bit. I mean I live in the nice apartments here on 15th. This seems to regularly occur here on 15th Street. I wouldn’t want to give it a negative reputation but this seems to be pretty regular on this block,” said Edge.

We asked Tuscaloosa Police if this is a high crime area. We found the most reported crime over the last few years has been robberies.

