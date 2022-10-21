Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster.

This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway.

The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the Pelham-Alabaster line, will rework some of the medians and extend turn lanes at high-traffic intersections.

There will be traffic lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. ALDOT is encouraging drivers to be on the lookout for the construction signs, obey the speed limit and be mindful of those working in the area.

Todd Connell Birmingham, area construction engineer for ALDOT, said there will be some access management improvements made in the area.

“As well as some widening in some isolated areas,” Connell said. “It’s also going to improve traffic flow in a couple of areas, namely on (Highway) 31 between I-65 and State Route 119 and also near County Road 66.”

While it could depend on the cold weather, ALDOT hopes to have the project completed by next spring.

