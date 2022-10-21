Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will be joining them. Tyson said, “I just really want anyone that may know of anything, from seeing him walking or if you have information on his whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers. Just imagine if that was your family member. Report any information you may have.”

Bessemer police say Ricardo Jefferson was reported missing on September 28. He was last seen leaving his home in Bessemer around 4 a.m. in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the tag # 1AO182U.

If you have any information, call Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411. You can reach Det. McCay at 205-565-1320. You can also report anonymous tips at 205-428-3541.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.