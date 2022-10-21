LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

Bessemer Police searching for missing man
Bessemer Police searching for missing man(Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will be joining them. Tyson said, “I just really want anyone that may know of anything, from seeing him walking or if you have information on his whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers. Just imagine if that was your family member. Report any information you may have.”

Bessemer police say Ricardo Jefferson was reported missing on September 28. He was last seen leaving his home in Bessemer around 4 a.m. in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the tag # 1AO182U.

If you have any information, call Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411. You can reach Det. McCay at 205-565-1320. You can also report anonymous tips at 205-428-3541.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Medical license suspended for the Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking
Chapel Hill Pkwy Drug Arrest
Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered
Source: WBRC video
Cold snap is good news for peach farmers
Source: WBRC video
Some schools set to close in Anniston