Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

The incident happened in the 100 block of 15th Street East. Police say they were called to the scene at University Downs at 7:32 p.m.

Police say two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment following the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested.

We’re told the area surrounding the complex has been blocked to traffic while officers investigate.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is at the scene and will provide more information when it’s available.

