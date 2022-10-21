Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them.

The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see the Oak Mountain Amphitheater go or get fewer acts.

Margarita Grill has been in business for 17 years in the Oak Mountain area, and with each new event they get a new rush of customers.

Michael Reagan, manager at Margarita Grill, said when Oak Mountain has a concert at the amphitheater, they block off the parking lot.

“We have to add 20 new tables, and an extra bar just to accommodate to the crowds that come in, we get a huge rush from every concert that comes here,” Reagan said.

Beer Hog opened up in April of last year at the Campus 124 location and have noticed the increase in crowds before and after a show at the amphitheater.

Christopher Lawrence, owner of Beer Hog, said he was concerned for a few seconds, but the more he thought about it, there’s not a concert every day.

“When there is a concert, we are a little busy before and after, but I would hate to see the amphitheater go away, but it’s not going to hurt us in the long run - it will just hurt for a little while,” Lawrence said.

The city of Pelham responding to the recent news through an official statement saying they were surprised, but after a number of conversations, the proposed amphitheater is just a proposal.

While nothing is official, many businesses would like to see Oak Mountain stick around for more years to come.

