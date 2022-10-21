New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham attorney and real estate developer has a vision to create a food court in the Magic City, but with food trucks!

Eric Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. N last year, which used to be a Waffle House.

Guster is renting out the space monthly to food trucks.

He’s starting with two: Taqueria La Catrina and Frozen Rooster.

Guster’s goal is to help other entrepreneurs establish a following in Birmingham which will help them grow and thrive.

“The beauty of this situation is it’s very flexible for the trucks. They’re going to have a monthly spot. Kind of like a food court in the mall. But the difference in that is the mall sets the hours, but the food trucks and vendors will set the hours themselves,” said Guster. “They’ll be able to come and go, they can park there at 1104 Third Avenue North, they can go to an event for a couple of hours and come back to their spot.”

Guster said the food trucks will kick things off Monday and they’ll open around lunch time from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

