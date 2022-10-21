LawCall
Jefferson County Sheriffs make big drug bust in Fultondale

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit pulled thousands of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets of Fultondale today.

They seized everything from weed to Ketamine. Thirty four year old Marquavius Gibbs Staples is now behind bars in Jefferson County. The Sheriff’s office found 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 Grams of a currently unidentified green liquid.

Law enforcement also seized 18.5 grams of marijuana and 3 semi-automatic handguns.

“It happens too frequently. There are too many overdoses, there are too many women who are victims to date rapes and sexual assaults. So if we can take the tools they are using to commit these crimes away, that is just excellent work,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Chief Agee.

Staples is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal narcotics, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana. His bond is set at just over three million dollars.

