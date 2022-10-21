LawCall
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says new doorbell tech could help with illegal dumping issues

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies now have new technology to help with illegal dumping in hot spots around the county.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department launched a new program that allows you to register your video doorbell and security cameras with the Sheriff’s office. They said this could not only help with violent crime, but also illegal dumping around the county.

City leaders said they get calls weekly of complaints of illegal littering and illegal dumping and it happens in hot spot areas like Roebuck and Wylam.

The County Sheriff’s department works to patrol the dump lots, but they said it can be hard to catch the vehicles. They said many dump sites have businesses and homes nearby and registering your ring doorbell may help keep the city cleaner.

“When you see a truck and it drives up and it’s full and it drives off empty, then that builds your case, Deputy Chief David Agee said. “You can hold people accountable for what they’ve done.”

It takes less than a minute to register your cameras, and they won’t be able to access your doorbell cam without your permission.

To register, visit the Jeff Co. Sheriff’s website.

