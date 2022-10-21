Heart Gallery Alabama: William Ryder

William “Ryder,” born February 2012, is a lovable child who enjoys swimming, running and playing on the playground.

If Ryder could plan a day all about himself, he would choose to go to the park and to the zoo.

He bonds quickly and responds well to others who demonstrate similar interests. He will do well with a family that is patient and attentive to his needs.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

