Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months.
The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes.
“As we enter the coldest months of the year, many low-income residents find themselves in even tougher situations and may struggle to afford higher heating bills along with other needs,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them.”
The following agencies received grants:
- $66,305 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330
- $123,915 to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama, Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204
- $61,957 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287
- $71,248 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336
- $190,530 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800
- $260,226 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700
- $128,883 to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery) 334-263-3474
- $150,545 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843
- $427,282 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430
- $158,930 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712
- $167,290 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646
- $114,624 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611
- $302,798 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429
- $46,792 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County) 205-221-4010
- $155,514 to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881
- $25,104 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) 205-367-1283
- $61,725 to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100
- $74,354 to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) 256-546-9271
(Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.