Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate.

The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic has so far given out 6,000 flu vaccine shots on campus and thousands more in their clinics.

According to Dr. Richard Friend at UA, medical personnel are seeing a brisk flu season across the state. All parts of the state are being affected except for the northern region, which will likely be impacted next.

Friend says there’ve been cases already of people having the flu and Covid together around the country, but he says there is some encouraging news on that front.

“Fortunately, 95% or more of the population has either been exposed to Covid and has some natural antibodies or has been immunized, but we never quite know what will happen when we have co-infections of different organisms. So definitely a good year to get your flu shot and to take those precautions. We stress wearing the mask,” said Friend.

“Yes, I actually got the flu last week,” said UA student Eli Armenderiz. “I’m actually just coming off it. That’s why I sound a little congested and stuffed up. At the end of the day, I was really surprised when I went to the doctor’s office and they were like yeah, for whatever reason everyone is getting the flu a little earlier.”

Friend says the flu kills more than 20,000 people a year in the United States.

