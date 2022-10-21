First Alert for warmer temperatures going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day. Most of us remain above freezing, but temperatures are generally in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, Blount, and Etowah counties have cooled near the freezing point. You’ll likely need to heat up the car before you head out this morning. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out. Temperatures this morning are 3-6 degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar continues to show clear and dry conditions across the Southeast. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. With southerly winds at 5-10 mph today, temperatures are forecast to end up warmer this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. If you are planning to attend the Chicago concert in Tuscaloosa this evening, I would recommend grabbing a light jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s by 7 PM. We’ll likely end up in the 50s this evening with a mostly clear sky.

Warmer Temperatures this Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking fantastic for mid-to-late October! We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A few lower 40s can’t be ruled out in parts of far northeast Alabama. We’ll likely see increasing clouds over the weekend, but we’ll stay dry. With southerly winds in place, temperatures will continue to trend warmer in the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow are forecast to climb into the mid 70s, which is near average for this time of the year. If you plan on attending the Mississippi State vs Alabama Crimson Tide game Saturday at 6 PM, I recommend grabbing a light jacket. Temperatures will likely start out near 70°F and cool into the 60s during the game with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday will be similar to Saturday. We’ll likely start out the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Next Big Thing: The big story going into early next week is the arrival of another cold front. Monday will likely remain dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our long-range models continue to struggle determining when we will see our next rain chance. They continue to go back-and-forth with our rain chances occurring on Tuesday or Wednesday. The latest runs are now showing a rain chance Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. It remains too early to determine how much rain we will see. It doesn’t look like a big rainmaker, so rainfall totals will likely end up at a quarter of an inch or less. A lot can change over the next several days, so stay with us for updates over the weekend.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet. No tropical activity is forecast for the next five days. We could see a disturbance develop off the east coast this weekend that could try to gain tropical characteristics, but odds appear low at this point. Hurricane season ends on November 30th!

