Chef Ron’s White Chicken Chili Recipe

Ingredients:

2 (14.5-ounce) cans white beans

1 tablespoon canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 tablespoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 limes, juiced, plus lime wedges, for serving

3 large chicken skin removed and meat shredded

Directions:

1. Drain and rinse the canned white beans. In a medium bowl, mash half of the beans with a potato masher until chunky. Reserve the beans until needed.

2. Add the oil to a large Dutch oven and heat it over medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Add the cumin, coriander, and chili powder and continue to sauté for 1 more minute to toast the spices.

4. Stir in the chicken stock and lime juice and bring to a simmer. Add the beans and continue to simmer for 20 more minutes.

5. After 20 minutes of simmering, taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Stir in the shredded chicken and cilantro and simmer until heated through, about 5 more minutes. Serve the chili in individual bowls serve with desired toppings and crackers.

