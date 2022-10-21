Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Ooey-Gooey S’mores Skillet

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

7 tablespoons of butter (melted)

Cookie Dough:

1 cup (or two sticks) of unsalted butter

3/4 cup of brown sugar

3/4 cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 large egg

2 1/2 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of chocolate chips

Toppings:

1 cup of mini marshmallow

1 cup of big marshmallows

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

1 giant Hershey’s bar

4 whole graham crackers

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.