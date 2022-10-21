Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Ooey-Gooey S’mores Skillet
Ingredients:
Graham Cracker Crust:
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
2 tablespoons of brown sugar
1 tablespoon of granulated sugar
7 tablespoons of butter (melted)
Cookie Dough:
1 cup (or two sticks) of unsalted butter
3/4 cup of brown sugar
3/4 cup of granulated sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 large egg
2 1/2 cups of flour
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1 cup of chocolate chips
Toppings:
1 cup of mini marshmallow
1 cup of big marshmallows
1/2 cup of chocolate chips
1 giant Hershey’s bar
4 whole graham crackers
