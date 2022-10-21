LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Ooey-Gooey S’mores Skillet

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Ooey-Gooey S’mores Skillet

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

7 tablespoons of butter (melted)

Cookie Dough:

1 cup (or two sticks) of unsalted butter

3/4 cup of brown sugar

3/4 cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 large egg

2 1/2 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of chocolate chips

Toppings:

1 cup of mini marshmallow

1 cup of big marshmallows

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

1 giant Hershey’s bar

4 whole graham crackers

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license
Chapel Hill Pkwy Drug Arrest
Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Ooey-Gooey S’mores Skillet
White Chicken Chili on Good Day
Chef Ron’s White Chicken Chili
Source: WBRC video
Lillie’s Cup: Butternut squash soup with greens, white beans
Source: WBRC video
Lillie’s Cup: Butternut squash soup with greens and white beans