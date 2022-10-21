Anniston City Schools consolidation proposal

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston City Schools is considering consolidating some schools. This was a proposal presented by the district’s superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill during Tuesday’s board meeting.

It includes closing Randolph Park and Golden Springs, the final two elementary schools in the district. Those students would move to the middle school and 8th graders will move to Anniston High School.

“The two elementary schools are very old. We’re talking built in the ‘60s, so when you start to speak about what we’re offering our students as far as the most conducive learning environment,” says Hill. “We’re doing a lot of work, but it’s a lot we have to do maintenance-wise to keep these buildings up and the other buildings as well.”

There are six schools in the district with about 1,900 students. Golden Springs has about 405 students and Randolph Park has about 370. Hill says both schools are almost at capacity, and moving to the middle school would help get more space and programs.

“If I move the 8th graders to the high school now, we can look at some of the content areas. Accelerated courses that students could possibly pick up and earn high school credit. They’re still in 8th grade,” says Hill. “Could possibly level the resources a little bit in terms of some other items and things we want? Robotics, STEM, and provide some of those things with everybody being in the same area.”

Hill says this is only one option they’re discussing, but regardless of what the board decides they plan to keep all of their staff.

“We won’t lose any teachers. From an academic standpoint, just think about how we can pool resources if I had all the elementary students together, and I said we’re focusing on reading. If I can take that one teacher and say this is your job all day specifically at the elementary level,” says Hill.

Hill says when they do vote on a proposal, it would not go into effect until after this school year.

