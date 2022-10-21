LawCall
Aniah Blanchard’s mother raising awareness weeks before the law honoring her daughter is voted on

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard…

Her loved ones now working to ensure her legacy lives on through the protection of others.

“Aniah’s Law” now rests in your hands. An amendment must be made to the constitution for it to pass, if it does, judges will have the choice to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris has been working to raise awareness for months and she stresses that effort will only increase as November 8th gets closer.

She is trying to schedule volunteers to raise awareness outside the polling locations in each county.

She stresses that in her eyes, the law would only make our state safer.

“This will absolutely change our state. I mean tremendously. We have needed it for a long time, and if we would have had it at that time my daughter may still be alive today.”

While she is gone, Aniah’s mother believes her daughter would have sacrificed her life if it meant that others would be saved.

“I am going to cry but I know that Aniah is absolutely, if she would have had a choice in this, if she would have been asked to give her life to save other people. She would have said ‘Absolutely’.”

It will be amendment one on your November ballot.

