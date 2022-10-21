Alabaster boutique raising awareness about domestic violence

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A candlelight vigil is planned in Alabaster Thursday night to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The vigil will be hosted by a business owner who’s using her past pain and experience to help others.

Shabby Chik and Kidz boutique owner Keela Lowery first started a clothing drive for domestic violence victims three years ago to raise awareness about the issue and share her survivor story.

Lowery’s passion is to spread awareness and reach victims that are in need of help.

During the recent clothing drive, she collected gently used clothing for children, men and women.

In return, she gave those who participated 25% off their purchase of new clothes to start a new wardrobe.

All clothing donations went to the Shelby County Safe House, and they have partnered together with the same goal to help victims.

“I have experienced losing my clothes, and it’s a terrible thing, you have to start all over, and so we want people to know that there is hope,” Lowery said. “I would have never dreamed that I would own a boutique but by God’s grace I have this platform to be able to share and bring more awareness to domestic violence.”

A candlelight vigil was held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the boutique in Alabaster with guest speakers and members of the Shelby Safe House to honor those who have overcome, who are still in domestic violence and who tragically lost their lives.

