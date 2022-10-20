Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening.

The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the driver left the scene but the vehicle was soon located at a nearby residence and the driver is being questioned by detectives.

Later that night around 9:15, another person was hit. Deputies were called to Center Point Parkway near 22nd Avenue NW. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

