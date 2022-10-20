LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa takes advantage of dry weather with road paving projects

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s road paving project is moving along quite well, according to Mayor Walt Maddox.

You may recall the city council approved $2.5 million in April to pave a few streets that needed some repaving work. The work has been largely done and city crews are turning their attention to repaving work on Jack Warner Parkway and Watermelon Road.

The mayor says the current cold snap isn’t much of a hinderance. The biggest advantage for road crews has been the dry weather.

“Dry weather is the biggest factor you have whether it’s paving or road construction or even vertical construction. The dry weather is certainly a benefit. It’s going to be an exciting time. Laying asphalt is not the sexiest thing you do in municipal government, but it’s also one of the fundamental services that’s important,” said Mayor Maddox.

Maddox says the city has spent $10 million in the last two and half years on neighborhood streets and major streets.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Evan Rashad Lucas, 31. State ID photo.
Man charged with attempted murder following road rage incident, Hoover officer-involved shooting
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Vigil for missing Anniston man
Harris Homes residents frustrated with train blocking community
Harris Homes residents frustrated with train blocking community
Helena police respond after potential school threat made on social media
Huffman High School
Huffman High School student arrested after gun found on campus