Tuscaloosa takes advantage of dry weather with road paving projects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s road paving project is moving along quite well, according to Mayor Walt Maddox.

You may recall the city council approved $2.5 million in April to pave a few streets that needed some repaving work. The work has been largely done and city crews are turning their attention to repaving work on Jack Warner Parkway and Watermelon Road.

The mayor says the current cold snap isn’t much of a hinderance. The biggest advantage for road crews has been the dry weather.

“Dry weather is the biggest factor you have whether it’s paving or road construction or even vertical construction. The dry weather is certainly a benefit. It’s going to be an exciting time. Laying asphalt is not the sexiest thing you do in municipal government, but it’s also one of the fundamental services that’s important,” said Mayor Maddox.

Maddox says the city has spent $10 million in the last two and half years on neighborhood streets and major streets.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.