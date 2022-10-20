LawCall
Rising Star: Meghan Rivero

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Meghan Rivero!

Meghan is a senior at West End High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is FCCLA President, SGA Vice President and Cheer Captain. In addition, she gives back to her community through various events, including working with youth at school and cheer. Her hard working ethics and determined leadership are always present to others.

Meghan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

