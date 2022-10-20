Pelham city leaders surprised by proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Questions over the future of the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre after a Jefferson County commissioner said it could close to make way for a new amphitheater in north Birmingham.

It appears this announcement came as a surprise to Pelham city leaders. Just this week, the city approved new projects to make improvements to the road leading into the Oak Mountain Amphitheater, among other things. The city also says Live Nation, who owns the amphitheater, recently invested a significant amount of money for improvements to it.

This comes after we learned Tuesday about a proposed $50 million amphitheater at The Star at Uptown development. County and city leaders say lots of steps have to happen before this project is a reality.

Commission President Jimmie Stephens says the proposed project could have a big economic impact for the county and city.

“What we’re looking at now is a concept to bring Shelby County jobs to Jefferson County, to bring hotels from Shelby County to Jefferson, and about 170,000 new visitors,” Stephens said.

Here is the full statement from the city of Pelham:

“The proposal put forth by the Jefferson County Commission President came as a surprise to Pelham city leaders. After a number of conversations, it is clear to us that what was discussed in the pre-commission meeting remains just that: a proposal.

The City of Pelham and Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (OMA) have been partners for more than three decades, and our commitment to the venue’s success remains steadfast. In fact, the City Council just last night (10/17/2022) approved a new project to make improvements to Amphitheater Road, which will improve access to OMA, the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena, and The Canopy, a $60 million mixed-use development under construction directly across from the Amphitheatre. It’s also important to note, Live Nation recently invested a significant amount of money for improvements to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

In the most recent meeting between city leaders and Live Nation, the company emphasized its commitment to its operations in Pelham.”

Live Nation sent us this statement:

“Live Nation enjoys bringing shows to music fans in the greater Birmingham area. Birmingham is a vibrant live entertainment destination and that is why we are exploring additional opportunities in the region. We will operate and book Oak Mountain Amphitheatre for the 2023 season and are still evaluating the future of the venue. We are appreciative of the great partnership we have with the City of Pelham.”

We’re told the Birmingham project could be funded by the county, city, BJCC and Live Nation. We’ll keep you updated.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.