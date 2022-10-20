Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing man.

Police say 71-year-old David Wayne Kilgore was last seen October 17 around 4:15 p.m. wearing blue jeans, a white button down shirt, and work style boots.

We’re told Kilgore was last seen in the Jeremy Lane area of Lincoln.

Authorities say Kilgore may have a condition that impairs his judgement.

If you have any details about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Lincoln Police at 205-763-4070 or call 911.

