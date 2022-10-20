How to protect your vehicle from a break in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car break ins on the rise in Birmingham. Numbers are up in three of the city’s four precincts, and up by more than fifty percent in the north precinct alone.

Birmingham Police now working to provide tips to keep drivers safe

“We have a lot of people who are frequenting downtown attending sporting events and we want them to be mindful of how they can make themselves less of a target,” said Sergeant Monica Law.

Firearms one of the most common items that are stolen out of cars but by simply writing down important information you can make it easier for cops to locate anything that fall in to the wrong hands.

“We need to know the make, the model, the serial number and the caliber. The serial number is very important because we need to enter the firearm as stolen.”

Firearms are not the only things thieves are taking and Sergeant Law says we must do more to protect our belongings.

“I want us to stay away from victim blaming but I want us to be aware of our surroundings. If we make something appear enticing to a would be thief they are going to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Sergeant Law used my work car as an example to show what may catch a thief’s eye.

“Right in the center console you see a dollar bill, while that may not be a lot to some people, to a would be thief it may be a lot, or it might make them believe there is more available. Then right here on the seat there is a jacket covering a bag. I don’t know what kind of bag that is but they might assume that it is a purse of backpack that has something valuable in it.”

She says the best thing to do is move valuables out of sight. She also stresses that when you leave your vehicle you should take your valuables with you, and no matter what always lock your car.

