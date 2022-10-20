First Alert for warmer temperatures as we finish the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! It is another cold start to the day. A freeze warning continues until 9 AM. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The wind remains light, so the wind chill is not a factor this morning. We are looking at a few passing clouds this morning on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. High pressure continues to move to the east. Winds will change direction today from the northwest to the southwest. The southerly component to the wind should help us to trend warmer than yesterday afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool quickly into the 50s after 7 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Warming Up Friday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures remaining above freezing in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few spots in northeast Alabama could dip into the low to mid 30s. With southerly winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures should trend 5-10 degrees warmer than today. We are looking at high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on attending the Chicago concert in Tuscaloosa or a high school football game tomorrow evening, I recommend grabbing a light jacket. Temperatures will likely start out in the 60s at 7 PM and cool off into the 50s by 9-10 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful! Morning temperatures will continue to trend warmer. We’ll likely start Saturday morning off in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday morning could end up a little warmer with temperatures in the lower 50s. We will likely see some upper-level clouds increase across Central Alabama over the weekend giving us a partly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 70s. If you are planning on attending the Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa Saturday at 6 PM, I recommend grabbing a light jacket. Kickoff temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 60s and cool into the upper 50s by the end of the game.

Next Big Thing: Our long-range weather models continue to show a cold front impacting the Southeast early next week. The challenge over the past few days is determining when we could see showers across Central Alabama. I think Monday will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s. The latest guidance indicates our best chance to see rain will likely occur next Tuesday, October 25th. We will hold on to a 40-50% chance for showers and storms on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds and small rain chances could linger into the middle part of the week, but confidence on seeing rain remains low. The GFS is trending drier next Wednesday and Thursday while the European model is a little warmer with a slight chance for showers. We’ll have a better idea on next week’s weather by this weekend. Stay with us for continuous updates online and on WBRC Fox 6.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet. No tropical activity is expected over the next five days in the Atlantic. I will note that we will have to watch the Caribbean next week. Some of our long-range models indicate something developing. Models don’t show much activity developing, but it’ll be something to monitor. We are just a little over a month away before the hurricane season ends!

