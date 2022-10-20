LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics

Chapel Hill Pkwy Drug Arrest
Chapel Hill Pkwy Drug Arrest(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a drug search warrant on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 on Chapel Hills Parkway in Fultondale.

During the search, police seized 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 grams of a currently unidentified green liquid. There were also 18.5 grams of marijuana and 3 semi-automatic handguns seized at the location.

During the search, 34-year-old Marquavius Gibbs Staples was placed into custody and has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham.

Marquavius Gibbs Staples
Marquavius Gibbs Staples(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Staples is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal narcotics, receiving stolen property, and possession of marijuana, with bonds totaling $3,026,000.


google map link for website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Source: WBRC video
Domestic violence cases on the rise in Ala.
B'ham PD: Car burglaries increased in 3 out of 4 precincts
How to protect your vehicle from a break in
Certain Kia & Hyundai models vulnerable to theft
Kias and Hyundais targeted by latest social media challenge