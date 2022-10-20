Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a drug search warrant on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 on Chapel Hills Parkway in Fultondale.

During the search, police seized 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 grams of a currently unidentified green liquid. There were also 18.5 grams of marijuana and 3 semi-automatic handguns seized at the location.

During the search, 34-year-old Marquavius Gibbs Staples was placed into custody and has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham.

Marquavius Gibbs Staples (Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Staples is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal narcotics, receiving stolen property, and possession of marijuana, with bonds totaling $3,026,000.

