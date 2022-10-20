Department of Justice combating domestic violence as cases continue to increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the beginning of the pandemic, an increase in domestic violence cases was seen across the nation.

In Alabama, the Department of Justice is seeing a steady increase of cases. Jeremy Sherer is an Assistant U.S. Attorney. He said he is not sure what the true magnitude of domestic violence in the community is because he believes we need greater access for victims to receive help.

“Access to protection orders in Jefferson County is a problem unique to Jefferson County,” said Sherer.

Jefferson County is one of few counties in the state that doesn’t allow Protection for Abuse Orders to be submitted online.

“Much of that domestic violence system depends upon the victim actually seeking help and that can be a heavy burden,” said Sherer.

Sherer said much of the focus is on improving that access, which will improve safety for the whole county.

The DOJ reports that in 2021 and 2022 70 percent of homicide offenders previously committed acts of domestic violence.

In Oct. 2020, Operation Safe Families Launched. It brings federal law agencies in to work alongside local agencies to better respond to the needs of victims of domestic violence.

In 2022, 30 trainings have been given to over 1,000 law enforcement agents and community partners.

Brittney Pyler is an Assistant U.S. Attorney. She said the trainings include how to respond to victims, how to collect evidence and clearing up misunderstandings with PFAs.

“The officers only know about their local laws and what they can do locally, but there are options to go federally that will put these guys away for much longer than they would on the state side,” said Plyer.

$1 million has been allocated to new projects and programs. One of them includes Camp Hope America. It’s a national program now established locally for kids ages seven to 15 that have witnessed domestic abuse or impacted by some type of trauma.

The camp is operated by One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center. Once a week, Local Camp Hope sites meet with participating kids to do activities focused on being engaging, positive and healthy. Then a five-day residential camp is held at Camp Cosby.

“Recognize that you have been through a lot, but there’s still a bright future ahead of you and we’re here to help you get to that,” said Sherer.

Information on Camp Hope American can be found here.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, help can be found by calling 800-799-7233.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.