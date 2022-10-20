Two residents injured in west Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two residents were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in the western part of the city.

Crews with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue.

We’re told the fire was knocked down, then crews searched for any residents who may have been trapped.

Authorities say two residents were injured in the blaze.

One was found inside an apartment and was rescued and taken to an area hospital in what a BFRS official called critical condition.

The second person injured was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

