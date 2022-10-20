LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Two residents injured in west Birmingham apartment fire

Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two residents were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in the western part of the city.

Crews with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue.

We’re told the fire was knocked down, then crews searched for any residents who may have been trapped.

Authorities say two residents were injured in the blaze.

One was found inside an apartment and was rescued and taken to an area hospital in what a BFRS official called critical condition.

The second person injured was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


embed google map to website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Evan Rashad Lucas, 31. State ID photo.
Man charged with attempted murder following road rage incident, Hoover officer-involved shooting
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

71-year-old David Wayne Kilgore
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Lincoln man
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa takes advantage of dry weather with road paving projects
Source: WBRC video
Vigil for missing Anniston man
Harris Homes residents frustrated with train blocking community
Harris Homes residents frustrated with train blocking community