LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham drivers react to fluid gas prices

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says Alabama’s current gas price average is $3.42 a gallon on Wednesday.

Only a few months ago, drivers were paying well over $4 a gallon for gas. Drivers say they were relieved when prices were dropping, but now the up and down pricing is just exhausting.

Like most people, Emma Jennings and Lisa Coleman wish they were spending less to fill up their gas tank.

“It’s amazing how much more gas is,” said Coleman. “Like when you fill up your car, what used to be like $20-$30 to refill is now $50-$60.”

“Now, I spend about $40 which I know is actually really good,” said Jennings. “For a lot of people, they spend a lot more, but I used to spend around $20.”

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December, hoping to fight off another big increase.

“I’m a college student,” said Jennings. “Gas is probably the biggest thing I spend money on.”

“You see the struggle all around you,” said Coleman. “Like, we work at food shelters and we’re having to help a lot more people right now.”

The two drivers say they are blessed to be able to pay the pump price because for them, gas is a necessity.

Gas prices are different at each station, so AAA Alabama recommends price shopping before you fill up to get the lowest price available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Evan Rashad Lucas, 31. State ID photo.
Man charged with attempted murder following road rage incident, Hoover officer-involved shooting
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

TSA intercepts 40 guns at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport so far this year
Questions over the future of the Oak Mountain amphitheatre after a Jefferson County...
Pelham city leaders surprised by proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
Person rescued from burning apartment building in Ensley
Person rescued from burning apartment building in Ensley
Norwood residents react to proposed amphitheater
Norwood residents react to proposed amphitheater