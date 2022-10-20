Birmingham drivers react to fluid gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says Alabama’s current gas price average is $3.42 a gallon on Wednesday.

Only a few months ago, drivers were paying well over $4 a gallon for gas. Drivers say they were relieved when prices were dropping, but now the up and down pricing is just exhausting.

Like most people, Emma Jennings and Lisa Coleman wish they were spending less to fill up their gas tank.

“It’s amazing how much more gas is,” said Coleman. “Like when you fill up your car, what used to be like $20-$30 to refill is now $50-$60.”

“Now, I spend about $40 which I know is actually really good,” said Jennings. “For a lot of people, they spend a lot more, but I used to spend around $20.”

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December, hoping to fight off another big increase.

“I’m a college student,” said Jennings. “Gas is probably the biggest thing I spend money on.”

“You see the struggle all around you,” said Coleman. “Like, we work at food shelters and we’re having to help a lot more people right now.”

The two drivers say they are blessed to be able to pay the pump price because for them, gas is a necessity.

Gas prices are different at each station, so AAA Alabama recommends price shopping before you fill up to get the lowest price available.

