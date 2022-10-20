LawCall
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient inappropriately.(Blount Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a petition with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, who was arrested by Blount County police last week on a charge of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient inappropriately, sent her sexual texts, and even tried to meet her at a hotel in exchange for money.

The Medical Licensure Commission is scheduled to meet on Friday in an emergency session to consider the petition and is expected to suspend Dr. Earla’s medical license.

“This is necessary in the interest of patient safety,” said William Perkins, Executive Director of the Board of Medical Examiners. “The Board’s petition will be considered by the Medical Licensure Commission, which adjudicates formal charges brought against physicians and determines the appropriate disciplinary resolution.”

