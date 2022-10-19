Woman arrested for capital murder denied youthful offender status

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old woman charged with capital murder after a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub has been denied youthful offender status by a Jefferson County judge.

Kaylin Landon Sparks was arrested after 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills was shot and killed at a nightclub in November 2021.

Sparks is schedule to appear in court again on November 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.