West Alabama Education Summit held in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted its annual West Alabama Education Summit at the Bryant Conference Center Tuesday. Around a hundred people gathered to hear what’s happening in the major school systems.

They heard from Dr. Keri Johnson, superintendent of Tuscaloosa County School System and Dr. Mike Daria, superintendent of the Tuscaloosa City Schools.

They talked about test scores, getting students career ready and improving reading performance among other subjects. Johnson said sometimes scores on report cards and PARCA data don’t always tell the whole story of what kids are learning and how those learning problems are being addressed.

“We had an elementary school that had quite a few students who were below grade level in reading in the third grade. But after the summer program. We ended up with only four who were below grade level in third grade. And they were very close to being there.” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Daria stressed why they emphasize on how well students read before third grade.

“We know if our students are not reading before third grade, they’re not ready to learn after that. So you see that in our collective efforts.”

Both superintendents agree that the biggest issue they face is having enough qualified teachers and substitute teachers in the classroom. They’re both working with the state and other groups in hopes of addressing the shortage.

