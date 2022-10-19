Vigil for missing Anniston man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the search continues for Deangelo Allen, 31, in Anniston, his family is holding a vigil for him on October 20 at 6 p.m. at Zinn Park. He was last seen on September 21 in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert for Allen on October 14th. ALEA says he may have a condition that may impair his judgment.

His mother, Adisa Pruitt, says they’re holding a vigil to pray and remind the community that Deangelo is still missing, and they need answers

Pruitt says not knowing where her son is has been a nightmare. She wants people to know that he’s still out there and they won’t forget about him.

Allen is described as 6′1 and 175lbs. He has brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

His family has created a GoFundMe to raise reward money for any tips that lead to an arrest in this case. Pruitt says the response from the community has been overwhelming, so many people are trying to help bring Allen home.

“Makes me feel good to know that Deangelo matters to people,” says Pruitt. “Not just to the family but the entire community. That everybody is looking for him. Having someone missing is a devastating place to be. Because there are no answers. There’s no closure. Every day is unknown. It’s been really rough on our family.”

If you have any information, contact the Anniston Police Department at 256-240-4000. To learn more about the GoFundMe click here.

