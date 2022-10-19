Talladega Police need help finding missing man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Nelson Bond’s family has not heard from him since October 5, 2022. The last time Nelson’s family saw him in person was in May of 2022 in Talladega. Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication, according to authorities.

His family says he would not lose contact with his mother, which is also his only source of financial assistance. The Bond family has received unconfirmed information that he might be in the Los Angeles, California area.

Nelson was last seen driving a bronze 2005 Nissan Maxima with AL tag 61A456T.

