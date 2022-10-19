Sunny and cool Wednesday afternoon; Freezing temperatures possible again tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll need to heat up the car and dress warmly this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of Central Alabama. All of Central Alabama remains in a freeze warning up until 9 AM this morning. The good news is that the wind chill is not a factor this morning thanks to light winds. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry across the Southeast thanks to an area of high pressure. We are going to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will remain 15 degrees below average for this time of the year. Winds will continue from the northwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph with isolated gusts up to 15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, make sure you dress warmly. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 40s by 7-8 PM.

Freeze Warning Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for Central Alabama tonight. It starts at 10 PM this evening and continues until 9 AM Thursday. The combination of light winds and a clear sky will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Areas south of I-20 may end up in the low to mid 30s. I would once again make sure you cover and protect your plants. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. Tomorrow afternoon will end up slightly warmer thanks to southwest winds developing across the area. We’ll likely see highs in the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Beautiful Friday: We’ll start Friday morning off chilly with patchy frost possible north of I-20. Temperatures will likely be warm enough to avoid freeze warnings across Central Alabama. We’ll likely see temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Friday afternoon will end up even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. It should be a beautiful fall day. We are looking at a great night for high school football games with a clear sky and temperatures cooling into the 60s and 50s.

Warming Up This Weekend: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful. Morning temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll likely see some upper-level clouds move through the area giving us a partly cloudy sky over the weekend. High temperatures will end up closer to average with most of us in the mid to upper 70s. The weather is looking fantastic for the Crimson Tide as they take on Mississippi State Saturday evening. I would just dress warmly and grab a jacket for the game as temperatures cool into the 60s. It’ll likely cool into the upper 50s by the end of the game.

Next Big Thing: We remain dry between now and the weekend, but models are hinting that we could see rain early next week. Models continue to struggle with rain coverage and timing of our next cold front. It looks like our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur next Tuesday into Wednesday. If the models speed up the cold front, rain chances could be possible as early as Monday night of next week. We’ll likely see highs next Monday-Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. I’ve added a 30% chance for rain Tuesday with the best chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The GFS model is drastically different beyond next Wednesday showing dry and cold conditions across Alabama. The European model keeps us warmer with rain chances possible going into next Thursday and Friday. Hopefully we’ll have a better idea of next week’s weather over the weekend. Uncertainty remains very high beyond the next five days.

