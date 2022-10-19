Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one.

20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are facing Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year. Police say Mahaffey was shot and killed in August at a home in west end.

Investigators tell us the suspects stole Mahaffey’s SUV and drove it over 2,300 miles away near San Jose, California. The two were eventually arrested on a robbery attempt by the Santa Clara Police Department.

Mahaffey was well-known in Birmingham for his jewelry business, “Golds by Ced,” selling grills. He was also a faithful member of Urban Hope Community Church in Fairfield where he would often lend advice to the younger generation according to his friend Pastor Alton Hardy. His loss is leaving a big hole in the community.

“We’re still grieving. That’s a long-time process,” Pastor Alton Hardy said.

Hardy believes a movement of rebuilding the community through marriage and family are just some of the solutions to tackling the on-going violence here and around the country which is something Hardy says Mahaffey was trying to do before his life was cut short.

“I think getting children to grow up in a two-parent family where there are father and mother there. I think from my studies and my research that’s the best incubation for children to succeed. Ced he caught that, he saw that,” Hardy said.

Birmingham homicide detectives went to California to interview the suspects and witnesses. BPD tells us the suspects are still there due to their pending case for attempted robbery. No word yet when they’ll be brought back to Alabama to face the capital murder charges.

