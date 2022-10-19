LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Miss. State football player dies at 19

Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi.(MSU Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State football player Samuel Westmoreland died at the age of 19.

Westmoreland is a graduate of Tupelo High School and was an industrial technology major in Starkville.

He played offensive line for the Bulldogs football team as a freshman.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Head Football Coach Mike Leach said. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

The school did not disclose a cause of death, but said they are working with Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine what happened.

The school adds that student counseling services are available 5 days a week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Evan Rashad Lucas, 31. State ID photo.
Man charged with attempted murder following road rage incident, Hoover officer-involved shooting
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
Alabama falls to Tennessee, 52-49
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled from behind by a Mississippi defender during the...
Auburn falls to No. 9 Ole Miss 48-34