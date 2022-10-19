LawCall
Local florist blooming smiles during nation wide ‘Petal it Forward’ event

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norton’s Florist participated in the nationwide “Petal it Forward” event on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Crews gave away over 400 bouquets of flowers. Each person received two with the intention they would give the second bouquet to a friend or stranger.

Owner Cameron Pappas celebrated his work anniversary during the event, reminding him of the impact flowers can have on people.

“In this situation, no matter the occasion, flowers make us happy. They bring joy,” said Pappas.

Pappas explained that studies show 88 percent of people enjoy giving away flowers rather than receiving. His team gave away the flowers on UAB’s campus. Pappas said the annual event is one of his favorite days of the year.

“It’s a very genuine joy you see on people’s faces!”

