Jimmie Hale Mission opens as warming shelter, needs your help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first alert for a freeze warning is in effect Tuesday night – the coldest temps of the season, so far.

And the Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham needs your support to keep people warm and fed.

Executive Director of the Jimmie Hale Mission, Perryn Carroll, said the City of Birmingham has never had to open a warming station in October, but there’s a first time for everything with cooler temperatures blanketing the city.

The Jimmie Hale Mission will open Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and potentially Thursday night, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. if you need a warm place to stay.

Carroll said the mission can host about 75 people, but you will not be turned away.

She said they typically clothe, house and feed about 100 people every night, so opening the mission as a warming shelter will require additional resources.

Carroll said the Bluff Park United Methodist Church will provide chili and grilled cheese sandwiches for dinner Tuesday night and the Community Food Bank is providing bottled water.

But Carroll said the mission will need your help to ensure their guests will be comfortable during their stay.

“We have agreed to be the warming station for the City of Birmingham, so we have taken on that responsibility, not as a burden, but as an opportunity to reach more of our homeless community in need because a meal can change a life. We will need donations all the way through to March because we know this is a Birmingham weather and we are expected to get cold temperatures at any time,” Carroll explained.

Carroll said the mission is looking for organizations that can donate warm meals, but she also said snacks, bottled water, blankets, coats, gloves, scarves, socks, and toiletries are also needed.

The mission will also accept monetary donations.

You can drop items off directly at the Jimmie Hale Mission located at 3420 2nd Ave. N.

