JCSO launches new technology initiative to curb crime, asks to use your doorbell cameras

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants to join forces with you to help curb crime, and they’re hoping to use your doorbell cameras.

The Community Assisted Monitoring, or CAM Program, includes a public security camera registry which allows you to register your doorbell and security cameras with the sheriff’s office in order to deter crime and help catch criminals.

“As sheriff, my focus is currently and constantly on reducing crime and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said he’s excited to launch the Community Assisted Monitoring Program, better known, as CAM as a new technology initiative to reduce crime.

“This technology has led to arrests in a drive by shooting in Center Point and a robbery in Forestdale,” Sheriff Pettway explained.

That’s why he’s asking you to register your security and doorbell cameras to help create a community-wide network supporting law enforcement to quickly catch criminals.

Lt. Kenny James said it takes less than a minute to register your cameras, and the sheriff’s office must ask for your permission before they can be accessed.

“If we have an incident in that area, we can quickly find that registration using the Fusus Software and using your contact information we will send a request via email to you requesting footage of a set time that we give you,” Lt. James said.

Deputies often go door-to-door asking home and business owners for video footage of crimes that have already happened, which they said can be time consuming and inefficient.

“This actually allows us to record and pull video while our deputies are responding, so we can put them in the best position to be effective at their jobs,” Sgt. Scott Sanders.

The sheriff’s office is excited to be integrating this new technology especially since so many people already have security and doorbell cameras.

To register, visit the JeffCo. Sheriff’s website.

