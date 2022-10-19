Huffman High School student arrested after gun found on campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student was arrested Wednesday after a gun was found at Huffman High School, according to officials with Birmingham City Schools.

Officials confirm the gun was found because of school safety and security protocols.

The following notification was sent to parents:

As a result of our safety and security protocols at Huffman High School, a weapon was discovered today on campus. The student in possession of the gun was arrested and the matter will be handled according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.

According to their code of conduct, possession of a firearm on campus results in mandatory expulsion or suspension from school for a year.

